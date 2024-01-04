Student Apartments Near Towson University: Altus Towson Row Offers More Than Just Perks

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 3, 2024 12:31 am - Altus Towson Row, known for its top-quality student housing, is redefining the student living experience for Towson University students.

San Marcos, Maryland : Altus Towson Row, known for its top-quality student housing, is redefining the student living experience for Towson University students. Nestled within the vibrant Towson Row community, Altus Towson Row offers a prime location that is a short walk from campus, providing students with the ultimate convenience and lifestyle.

Altus Towson Row is your home away from home. These spacious Towson apartments provide students with a stylish and comfortable living space, designed to enhance their academic journey. With modern interiors and thoughtful layouts, Altus offers the ideal environment for students to thrive. Each apartment is equipped with top-notch amenities, including a fully furnished kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and high-speed internet, ensuring that students have everything they need at their fingertips.

Altus Towson Row is more than just stylish apartments. It's a complete lifestyle. Students can take advantage of the community's exceptional amenities, including a stunning sky lounge with gaming space for relaxation and socializing, a sparkling swimming pool to cool off during sunny days, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated yoga space to stay fit and healthy. Additionally, Altus hosts a variety of resident social events to foster a sense of community among its residents.

For further information, visit Altus Towson Row's website or call the leasing office at (410) 296-3900.

About Altus Towson Row: Altus Towson Row is a premier student housing community located within the Towson Row development, offering high-quality apartments for Towson University students. With a focus on comfort, convenience, and community, Altus Towson Row provides students with a complete lifestyle experience that enhances their academic journey.

Company name: Altus Towson Row

Address: 22 W Susquehanna Avenue

City: Towson

State: Maryland

Zipcode: 21204

Telephone number: (410) 296-3900



