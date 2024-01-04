The Reserve At Mt. Pleasant Welcomes Students To The Ultimate Campus Living Experience

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 3, 2024 3:49 am - The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant, located in the heart of Birmingham, AL, is proud to announce its exceptional student apartments facility, providing Central Michigan University students with an unparalleled living experience just minutes from campus.

Mount Pleasant, Michigan: The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant, located in the heart of Birmingham, AL, is proud to announce its exceptional student apartments facility, providing Central Michigan University students with an unparalleled living experience just minutes from campus.

Nestled in a prime location, The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant offers students a comfortable and convenient place to call home. With spacious apartments that are both modern and comfortable, students can focus on their studies while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Birmingham. The community's proximity to the campus ensures that students can easily commute to their classes, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a seamless academic experience.

The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant offers an excellent location, boasting an array of outstanding apartment amenities. Beyond individual apartments, the community offers an array of amenities to enrich students' lives. Residents can unwind in the resort-style pool, engage in friendly competition on the basketball and volleyball courts, stay active in the fitness center, and socialize in the clubhouse lounge. It's a complete lifestyle package that enhances the overall college experience.

For more information, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (989) 772-0400.

About The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant: The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant provides top-quality student housing for Central Michigan University students in Birmingham, AL. Conveniently located near the campus, the community offers spacious apartments with modern amenities, as well as a range of community amenities to enhance students' lives. The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant is committed to creating a welcoming and comfortable environment where students can thrive academically and socially.

Company: The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant

Address: 4205 Collegiate Way

City: Mount Pleasant

State: Michigan

Zip code: 48858

Telephone number: (989) 772-0400

