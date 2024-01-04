A Billion-Dollar Forecast For Aerospace 3D Printing Markets

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 3, 2024 5:21 am - Aerospace 3D Printing Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The Aerospace Industry is undergoing a transformative shift with the advent of 3D printing technologies, and the latest market report, "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings (Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform (Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User (OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026," provides a comprehensive analysis of this dynamic landscape.

Market Overview:

The aerospace 3D printing market, estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2021, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026 at a remarkable CAGR of 19.4%. The surge in demand is attributed to several factors, including the low volume production of aircraft components, a rising appetite for lightweight materials, the imperative to reduce production time, and the necessity for cost-efficient and sustainable products.

Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Industry:

The aerospace industry, like many others, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruptions in manufacturing, supply chain constraints, and reduced demand for commercial aviation have significantly impacted major players in the aerospace 3D printing market. As the industry adapts to the new normal, the report provides insights into the strategies adopted by key players to overcome these challenges.

Market Segmentation:

The report delves into the market through a comprehensive segmentation approach:

Offerings: Printers, Materials, Services, Software

Technology: Material Extrusion, Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM), and more

Platform: Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft

Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts

End Product: Engine Components, Structural Components

End User: OEMs, MROs

Key Findings:

Printer Segment Dominance: The initial years are expected to witness the dominance of the printer segment, with the service segment projected to lead by 2026. The demand for cost-efficient custom printing and manufacturing is a significant driver for this shift.

Material Extrusion Technology: Material Extrusion or Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM) is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR. Its advantages include fast and efficient production of large volumes with minimal wastage, making it a preferred choice in the aerospace 3D printing market.

Aircraft Platform Growth: The aircraft segment is projected to dominate the market due to the need for lightweight, cost-efficient aircraft and the requirement for fast manufacturing of complex parts.

Engine Components Leadership: The engine components segment holds the highest market share, benefiting from the ease of designing, improved strength, lightweight properties, durability, and cost-effectiveness of 3D-printed components.

Functional Parts Application Surge: While the prototyping segment is expected to lead initially, the functional parts segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in 3D printing technology and its increasing adoption in manufacturing processes are driving this growth.

North American Market Contribution: The North American region is projected to contribute the largest share to the global aerospace 3D printing market, accounting for 47.7% in 2021. The adoption of 3D printing technology for manufacturing lightweight components is a key driver for this growth.

