Lado International Institute: A New Year Full Of Opportunities And Recognitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE

Claudio Herrera Krell

LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE

Claudio Herrera Krell

LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lado International Institute , a prominent English as a Second Language (ESL) educational institution in the Washington DC region, kicked off its classes for the year 2024 on Wednesday, January 3, with tangible enthusiasm and great motivation in anticipation of positive prospects. Among the exciting updates for its students are its participation in ICEF fairs in Japan, Corea Roadshow, Colombia, and Mexico, recent accreditation by ACCET, and the encouraging testimony of its CEO, Claudio Herrera Krell.With over 40 years of experience, the International Lado Institute has distinguished itself as an educational institution committed to English language instruction through an innovative methodology focused on communication and culture. Year after year, thousands of students from over 100 countries choose Lado to learn English and immerse themselves in an enriching multicultural experience.For the year 2024, Lado plans to participate in various ICEF fairs ( ), international events that bring together representatives from language schools, universities, colleges, and educational agencies worldwide. These fairs provide a unique opportunity to establish contacts, forge alliances, and expand Lado's horizons. During the first quarter of this new year, meetings are already scheduled in Korea, Japan, Colombia, and Mexico with agents who will become Lado ambassadors in their respective countries. Additionally, Lado has recently renewed its accreditation by ACCET ( ), an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, certifying the quality and excellence of the educational programs offered.These achievements are a source of pride and satisfaction for Lado, maintaining its commitment to the mission of providing high-quality education to its students. This was expressed by CEO Claudio Herrera Krell, who commented, "We are delighted to start this new year with so many updates and recognitions. We thank all those who have placed their trust in us and invite them to continue being part of our extended family. At Lado, you not only learn English but also grow as an individual and as a global citizen."Lado International Institute invites all those interested in learning English to explore its website ( ), where detailed information about programs, locations, prices, and contact methods can be found. You can also request a free level test and a personalized orientation session. Lado looks forward to welcoming all those who wish to experience a unique and unforgettable learning journey. Don't miss the opportunity, and join Lado today!Furthermore, we encourage you to follow them on their social media platforms, where you can stay informed about the latest news, events, testimonials, and tips related to English language learning. And don't forget to check the activity calendar attached to this press release, where you can find the dates and times of classes prepared for current and future students. Lado International Institute is the perfect choice for learning English!

CLAUDIO HERRERA

Lado International Institute

+1 617-599-7036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok