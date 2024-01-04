2023 Royal Dragonfly Book Award Winners Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Linda F. RadkeCHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Story Monsters LLC has announced the winners of the 2023 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, including $500 Grand Prize Winner“Moraline” by Cintia Alfonso Fior, and $100 Drawing Winner“Becoming Bully Proof” by Rich Grogan.The annual Royal Dragonfly Book Award contest is a global competition that honors excellence in all types of literature and book marketing, recognizing a comprehensive list of genres in 68 categories-from Pets to Poetry and LGBT to STEM.The grand-prize-winning author is Cintia Alfonso Fior, who is also a child psychologist. Moraline focuses on 12-year-old Moraline Reed as she's about to run away from her problems yet again. When she ends up on the wrong end of a cruel prank during a school camping trip, she seeks refuge in the local woods, where she meets a Lakota holy man who tells her that she's destined to be the girl who runs against the wind. The inspirational story ultimately highlights true friendship, courage and hope.“Moraline” also received first place in the Cultural Diversity category and tied for first in the Middle Grade Fiction category.Rich Grogan, first place winner of the $100 Drawing and master marital arts instructor, echoes his childhood journey in his award-winning story,“Becoming Bully Proof,” which also tied for first place in the Self-Help/Inspirational category. The novel is an epic tale of a middle school kid who just wants to fit in. It's a story of highs and lows with easy-to-follow lessons about how to believe in yourself to become“bully proof.”For a complete list of this year's award winners, please visit the Dragonfly Book Award contest website at StoryMonstersBookAwards.“It was an amazing year for the 2023 Dragonfly Book Award contest,” said Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC.“Judges reviewed and selected winners in 68 book and marketing categories, from Best Cover Design and Book Trailers to Humor and Graphic Novels. We want to share a big congratulations to all our award-winning authors and all those who submitted to the contest.”For complete rules and submission forms for the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, or the Story Monsters Approved program, visit StoryMonstersBookAwards. To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, visit StoryMonsters, email ... or call 480-940-8182.

