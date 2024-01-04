Baiterek Holding Talks Business Support Measures In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. To develop and
provide support to micro, small, medium and large businesses,
subsidiaries of Kazakhstan's National Management Holding Baiterek
JSC are using a number of support tools, a source in the holding
told Trend .
As the source noted, to provide support to large businesses,
Development Bank of Kazakhstan offers long-term loans for
production and infrastructure investment projects, as well as
pre-export financing.
In turn, Industrial Development Fund supports businesses with
leasing financing and lending to manufacturing industry
projects.
Through Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, business entities in
the manufacturing industry are supported through equity and
mezzanine financing.
In addition, Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC supports
small and medium-sized businesses.
"One of the major projects approved in 2023 is financing the
construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion
cubic meters. The goal of the project is to increase oil production
at the Kashagan field by creating new capacities for processing
associated petroleum gas," the source said.
The source also noted projects aimed at increasing food security
in Kazakhstan. Among them, the construction of the first stage of a
greenhouse complex, construction of a closed-cycle poultry complex
for the production and processing of broiler meat, production and
sale of unrefined sunflower oil.
"For the first time in Kazakhstan, it is planned to launch the
production of household appliances in the city of Saran with a
production volume of up to 1.1 million units of equipment per year.
This project will improve the socio-economic indicators of the
Karaganda region, and will also allow the production of affordable
household appliances," the source noted.
Kazakhstan's Baiterek holding has financed investment projects
worth 511 billion tenge (about $1.11 billion) from January through
September 2023.
Also, 18,100 small and medium-sized business projects were
supported for a total loan amount of about 1 trillion tenge (about
$2.17 billion).
In addition, based on the results of nine months of this year,
811,200 square meters of housing were commissioned, and about
47,000 families received new housing.
