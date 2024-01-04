Attack Targets U.S. Base In Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The "Islamic
Resistance of Iraq" Shia armed organization announced that the US
attacked the "At-Tanf" base in Syria, Trend reports.
According to reports, the attack on American targets in Syria is
a response to Israel's actions against the Palestinian population
in the Gaza Strip, as well as part of the overall effort against
the American occupation of Iraq and the surrounding regions of the
Middle East.
It is not known what kind of blow was struck during the
attack.
"Al-Tanf" base is located in the refugee camp of the same name
in the south-east of Syria.
MENAFN04012024000187011040ID1107683133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.