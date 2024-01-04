               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Attack Targets U.S. Base In Syria


1/4/2024 12:14:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" Shia armed organization announced that the US attacked the "At-Tanf" base in Syria, Trend reports.

According to reports, the attack on American targets in Syria is a response to Israel's actions against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, as well as part of the overall effort against the American occupation of Iraq and the surrounding regions of the Middle East.

It is not known what kind of blow was struck during the attack.

"Al-Tanf" base is located in the refugee camp of the same name in the south-east of Syria.

