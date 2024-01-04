Mobilization In Ukraine Should Include Functional, Psychological Training - Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The discussion about mobilization should give people answers regarding guarantees and demobilization processes, while the mobilization routine should include both functional and psychological training.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated this in an interview on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"The president clearly stated: we are not against mobilization, and it will be a difficult discussion, and the state will participate in it, and the political institution will also participate in promoting draft, explaining what it is. But the president says that public then should hear answers to all questions: on mobilization procedures, demobilization procedures, rotation procedures, on whether the training system will be changed in general. Because today, I emphasize once again, the key element in training is not only functional training, it is primarily psychological training. It all needs to be rebuilt. I think that the Armed Forces together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and other agencies will be able to build another program that will take into account all the features during this stage of mobilization," said Podolyak.

Ukraine needs balancedpolicy - Parl't Speaker

He noted that it will not be possible to cover the needs of the army at the expense of a contract or recruiting.

"Unfortunately, the big war, which has actually been going on for two years, implies mobilization. We will not be able to cover the needs of the army at the expense of contracts or recruiting. Because everyone who consciously and clearly understood what is happening today in Ukraine, they are already on the front line, and they have been there for 21 or 22 months. And rotations are needed, vacations are needed, demobilization is needed," Podolyak said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law on upgrading the military draft mechanism, which caused a wide public debate over some of its norms.