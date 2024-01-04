Russians Attack Kharkiv With S-300 Missiles Preliminary Data

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 3, 2024, Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv, presumably with the S-300 missiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers launched two strikes on Kharkiv, presumably with the S-300 missiles. So far, no casualties have been reported. We received information about the damage caused to civil non-residential infrastructure in the central part of the city,” Syniehubov wrote.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added on Telegram that information about casualties is yet to be updated. Emergency services were working at the scene.

A reminder that explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv around 10:35 p.m., January 3, 2024.