Ukraine Working Hard To Make USA Understand Importance Of Further Aid Markarova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is actively working to ensure that the United States understands the importance of further assistance to the country in its struggle against Russian armed aggression.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova on Facebook , referring to her interview with Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC TV channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We continue steadfast efforts to ensure that the American audience knows in detail about Russian crimes in Ukraine; understands the importance of further support to Ukraine; shares our strategy in the struggle for our land and people; realizes that not Putin's hypocritical statements but the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the key to restoring security and stability in Europe,” Markarova wrote.

A reminder that, according to U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley, the U.S. Congress may endorse a package of additional aid for Ukraine in mid-January 2024. In this regard, the White House believes that negotiations in the U.S. Senate are moving in the right direction.