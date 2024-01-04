25 Daesh/ISIS Members Arrested For Plotting Attacks On Istanbul Churches, Synagogues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dozens of suspected members of the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS
were arrested in Türkiye, accused of plotting attacks on churches
and synagogues in the country, said judicial and security sources
on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
In operations across nine provinces centered in the Istanbul
metropolis, 32 suspects were detained, and 25 arrested, said the
sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking
to the media.
The operations were a collaborative effort between the Turkish
Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul police
counter-terrorism and intelligence branches.
Two of the suspects were slated for deportation, while one was
put on house arrest, and four were released with judicial control
measures.
Recon for attack
Police teams reportedly found that the suspects, linked to
ISIS/Daesh's so-called Salman al-Faris Regiment in Türkiye, did
reconnaissance and took photos for a potential attack on Jewish and
Christian places of worship in Istanbul.
Türkiye is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, but also has
members of other faiths, including Christians and Jews,
particularly in urban centers such as Istanbul.
Last Friday, a similar joint MIT and law enforcement operation
in nine provinces, centered in Istanbul, led to the capture of 32
suspects, including three alleged leaders of Daesh/ISIS, for
planning attacks on synagogues and churches.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare
Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.
The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple
times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at
least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed
attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at
home and abroad to prevent further attacks.
MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107683129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.