Canada's Bookkeeping Week Shines A Bright Light

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / The Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) is the source of leadership for bookkeeping standards. Its members represent the primary financial support to small businesses in Canada. From January 15-19, CPB Canada will elevate the profession's work through activities and events supporting National Bookkeeping Week.

Since 2007, CPB Canada has set a standard for bookkeeping professionals to grow and develop their careers and businesses, providing education and training and setting the industry standard for excellence through its Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation. Over 17 years, these standards have increased the professionalism and ethical foundation for bookkeepers nationwide.

"We are proud of our growth over the last 17 years," says Lynne Moore, Chair of the Board of Directors for CPB Canada. "To launch National Bookkeeping Week is an exciting opportunity to shape how newer businesses, public policy leaders, and the general public view our profession."

Moore, the owner of LAM Consulting Inc., says she "knows the perception of bookkeepers doesn't match the role and function many of us serve. For example, we are the innovative arm utilizing accounting technology - with bookkeepers, often being the first adopters of automation and technology solutions in Canada."

To paint a clearer picture, CPB Canada is releasing a national research study this month through PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to reflect the socio-economic footprint of the bookkeeping profession in Canada. This report will provide findings and data on the place bookkeeping occupies within the financial services industry and its impact on small businesses across Canada.

Throughout National Bookkeeping Week, CPB Canada will celebrate and recognize its community by offering a Virtual Keynote address from Canadian entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Mid-Day Squares, Jake Karls, interviews and profiles, and a series of live events in major cities across Canada.

Rick Johal, CEO of CPB Canada, is heartened by the support National Bookkeeping Week has received. "We are supported by our Principal Sponsor, Intuit QuickBooks, and Supporter level sponsors Xero, Payworks, Telpay." It is incredible seeing our partners come together to support our community and help us continue shining a light on professional bookkeepers".

"The future is bright for CPB Canada," adds Moore. "Launching a week dedicated to our profession is quite an undertaking, but it pales compared to our community's longer-term strategic direction. That is, to strengthen the standards from coast to coast for how our profession operates and establish greater professional recognition and respect for our work. We know this is imperative as bookkeeping operates completely unregulated or beholden to any regulatory standards in Canada - making our mandate crystal clear".

National Bookkeeping Week takes place annually during the third week of January with a range content and events. More information is available at bookkeepingweek .

About CPB Canada

CPB Canada is home to nearly 2200 active members who directly support small businesses by setting the professional standard of excellence through the Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation. This designation is recognized as the industry-leading standard for expertise and professionalism. It stands alone as the leading credential for bookkeeping professionals in Canada.

For More Information and Media Contact:

CPB Canada Contact:

Rick Johal, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

1-866-616-4722 ext. 601

SOURCE: CPB Canada (Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada)