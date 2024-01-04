Who Is The Mysterious New AT Writer 'Han Feizi'?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We need to inject some facts into a recent Reddit thread , a debate among several Asia Times readers that started when one of them posted, without comment, a link to an Asia Times article,“From low trust to high in China ,” by our newest contributor, a Beijing-based financial industry veteran who goes by the pen name“Han Feizi.”

First to respond was snake5k, who recalled that a“suspended” Twitter/X user using the handle Doggy_Dog1208 had made“the exact same arguments as this guy Han Feizi.”

Next to chime in was bransbrother, who asserted that“Han Feizi does not exist.” A third reader, fix s230-sue reddit, asked,“Isn't this author just Doggy_Dog1208?”

“Very likely yes,” snake5k replied.

In fact, there is no one using the handle Doggy_Dog1208 to post on X these days. X says it was indeed suspended (a badge of honor from Elon Musk's enforcers?). But now there is an active DoggyDog1208 account, with no space and no underline between Doggy and Dog. DoggyDog1208 like the predecessor account does talk about the same subjects that interest Han Feizi and in a similar tone.

The surmises by two of the Reddit participants that a Han-Doggy connection exists, however, failed to deter bransbrother – who evidently was just getting warmed up – from taking a couple of flying leaps into speculation.“I'm sorry but does no one find this author a bit suspicious?” bransbrother asked.

After first suggesting that Han might be a hanjian (traitor to the Han Chinese state and/or to Han ethnicity), bransbrother concluded that

Bransbrother, in discussing this, gave no indication of seeing irony in the fact that he and the other Reddit debaters on the thread also were posting under pseudonyms. He moved on to speculate that Asia Times“probably is just your standard Western large business and financial interests.”

Bransbrother concluded:“It is my contention that this Asia Times article is fake article/news. And the author is fake.”

That was the cue for snake5k to jump back in:

After further discussion of the specific article in question, the thread's latest comment, from TserrieddnichHuiGuo, asked:

A little history





Asia Times began contending with similar issues right from the start, in 1995 when it was founded as a broadsheet printed newspaper based in Bangkok. The paper was owned then by the Thai media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul.

The editor in chief was also a Thai. The business model called for an English-language publication written and edited by and for Asians.

Recruiting to form the original news staff thus focused on Asians. Many responded.