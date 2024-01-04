South Africa Seeks Justice For Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The government of South Africa has requested that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue an urgent order declaring that Israel is in breach of its obligations under the Geneva Conventions for its massive slaughter of Palestinians living in Gaza.

The International Movement for a Just World (JUST) commends this move.

Israel, it is alleged, is attempting through its relentless bombardment of life and property to destroy“in whole or a part” the Palestinian community and identity. This is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.

As of Tuesday, according to various sources, more than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli armed forces or by armed settlers. Of this number, some 9,000 are children and 6,500 are women.

Access to food, fuel, water, electricity and medicines has been severely restricted by the Israeli authorities since the outbreak of hostilities almost three months ago in response to a deadly attack by Hamas on October 7. A significant segment of the population in Gaza faces the grim prospect of starvation.