Airista Hires Diederik Houben As VP Of Product Management

AiRISTA , a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), is pleased to announce the addition of Diederik Houban to its leadership team as Vice President of Product Management. During this period of dynamic change in the RTLS market, Diederik will define an RTLS portfolio of advanced hardware and software technologies to align with customer consumption models. Together with AiRISTA partners, he will ensure the highest levels of solution quality and the resulting customer value.

"Our customers are extending the value of their RTLS platforms through integration with the rest of the enterprise," said Sy Sajjad, founder and CEO of AiRISTA. "Diederik's unique qualifications will extend AiRISTA's platform reach and open new use cases and markets with the introduction of advanced RTLS technologies."

Diederik, previously VP & GM at Cable Exchange, a CommScope division, brings extensive executive experience. Under his leadership, the division's revenue grew more than 60% in four years, showcasing his strategic acumen in driving operational excellence and achieving double-digit EBITDA contributions.

"Joining the

AiRISTA team, the technology leader in RTLS, is an amazing opportunity to excel in my passion for creating innovative solutions with the highest quality standards. I am eager to explore our customers' needs across industries and drive AiRISTA's solutions to meet and exceed those requirements."

Prior to his role at CommScope, Diederik held key global positions in engineering, business development, and product management within the automotive and telecommunications sectors. He holds a Master of Science in Applied Physics from Eindhoven's University of Technology, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hasselt and is currently enrolled in MIT's Chief Operating Officer Program.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest RTLS deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. AiRISTA was recognized as a LEADER in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for a second consecutive year (click for the complementary 2023 report). For details visit our

