Surge In Crimes Against Women In B’Luru: 176 Rapes Reported, 1,135 Molestation, 25 Dowry Deaths

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) One hundred and seventy six rape cases were reported in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru in 2023. Surprisingly, unknown persons are involved only in three cases, according to police.

As per official statistics by the Bengaluru Police, of the 176 rape cases, 115 were committed by promising love and marriage. 14 rapes were committed by relatives and 44 by neighbour and other known persons.

The police have detected and arrested the accused in all 176 rape cases.

Bengaluru also reported 1,135 molestation cases in 2023, compared to 731 in 2022 and 573 in 2021. The police detected 1,004 molestation cases last year.

Bengaluru police recorded 60 cases of insulting the modesty of women under IPC 509, 52 are detected; 161 cases were lodged under the Immoral Trafficking Act and all of them were cracked.

25 dowry deaths were reported in the city; 696 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives of husband and 1,007 cases were reported under the Dowry Prohibition Act in Bengaluru.

In total 3,260 cases of crimes against women were reported in Bengaluru in 2023. The number stood at 2,630 in 2022, 2,020 in 2021.

3,323 women and 203 girls went missing from Bengaluru in 2023. 441 women and 22 girls remain untraced and the police have found the rest.

--IANS

mka/kvd