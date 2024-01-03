Kerala HC Launches Bilingual E-Newsletter For Legal Community, Public

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 4 (IANS) In a fresh initative by the Kerala High Court, a bilingual e-newsletter, 'High Court Chronicles', was released by Chief Justice Ashish J Desai.

The monthly newsletter will be available in both Malayalam and English aimed at updating the legal community and the general public on important legal initiatives, events and High Court judgments.

Justices VG Arun and CS Dias served as the editorial board members for the inaugural edition of the e-newsletter.

The inaugural edition has highlights of events that took place during the year 2023 including notable High Court judgments, mediation activities, cultural events, tributes and more.

The monthly newsletter also has details on the activities of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA), the High Court's mediation center, as well as the activities of the Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Center.

The e-newsletter will be available on the Kerala High Court website.

