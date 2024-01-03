Qatar Strongly Condemns Two Blasts In Kerman City Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the two explosions that occurred near Kerman city cemetery in the Islamic Republic of Iran and led to deaths and injuries.
In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iran, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
