               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Meeting Of Head Of Libyan Government Of National Unity With Ambassadors Of Arab, African, Islamic States


1/3/2024 11:38:11 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tripoli: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari took part in the meeting of Head of the Government of National Unity in the State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al Dbeiba with Their Excellencies ambassadors of the Arab, African and Islamic States accredited to Libya.
During the meeting, Their Excellencies ambassadors were apprised of the latest political developments in Libya.

MENAFN03012024000063011010ID1107683069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search