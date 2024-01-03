Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Meeting Of Head Of Libyan Government Of National Unity With Ambassadors Of Arab, African, Islamic States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tripoli: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari took part in the meeting of Head of the Government of National Unity in the State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al Dbeiba with Their Excellencies ambassadors of the Arab, African and Islamic States accredited to Libya.
During the meeting, Their Excellencies ambassadors were apprised of the latest political developments in Libya.
