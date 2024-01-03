Renewable Crypto Mining News: SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) Announces December 2023 Bitcoin Mining Operational Update

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a digital asset mining organization, announces December 2023 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, all powered by renewable energy. December Mining Update (unaudited) In December, the mining network hashrate1 increased by 6.54% month over month

Key Metrics December 2023 November 2023 October 2023 Total Hashrate capacity installed 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s Average operating Hashrate 0.529 EH/s 0.516 EH/s 0.533 EH/s Total BTC Mined on site 38 35 36 Mining revenue (US$) $1,619,186 $1,261,016 $1,073,306 Avg. monthly Network Hashrate 1 505 EH/S 474 EH/S 442 EH/s BTC Sold 41 30 33 BTC HODL 40 43 38 BTC Hodl Value (US$)2 $1,704,469 $1,555,331 $1,117,963 Cash Position (US$)3 $1,661,022 $1,282,301 $1,314,895





BTC produced per Eh/s Month Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Ratio 108.7 90.3 90.7 80.2 91.2 75.3 74.7 74.1 68.7 67.5 66.7 71.8





Electrical price per BTC (US$) Month Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov kWh

cost $6,484 $6,997 $8,105 $9,542 $8,662 $9,488 $10,202 $10,100 $10,577 $10,824 $10,433 All-in

electric

cost4 $9,971 $11,089 $12,207 $14,550 $13,211 $14,455 $15,780 $15,311 $16,632 $16,412 $15,924

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for deploying infrastructures designed to provide efficient compute power tailored for the digital world for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit .

1 Mining network hashrate represents the average, calculated on a daily basis, of the hashrate contributed by all mining activity during the month, available at

2 Average BTC price of the last day of the month (BTC price as at December 31, 2023 : $42,548)

3 Includes both unrestricted and restricted cash positions converted using the daily exchange rate, as of reporting date, available at .

4 All-in electricity cost consists of a charge per kWh for electricity consumed and a charge for the maximum kW reached at any point in time during the billing period, which can vary slightly from period to period depending on external factors such as temperature.