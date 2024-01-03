Prince Hassan Emphasises Necessity Of Adhering To Humanitarian Solidarity Amid Escalating Polarisation, Hate Speech

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan on Tuesday visited the Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Amman, run by Doctors Without Borders.



Prince Hassan was briefed on the services provided by the hospital in the physical therapy and psychosocial support departments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During his meeting with doctors and officials at the hospital, representatives of international organisations as well as doctors from the Royal Medical Services, Prince Hassan commended the effective contribution of the organisation in alleviating the impact of wars and conflicts.



He emphasised the importance of providing humanitarian services to ensure the right to protection and respect and the necessity of adhering to humanitarian solidarity, especially with the escalating discourse of polarisation and hatred.



Head of Doctors Without Borders mission in Jordan Moein Shaieh, in light of the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the need of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.



He highlighted the importance of expanding the humanitarian response to Gaza without delay, which requires opening additional entry points for aid, sending more trucks and establishing new mechanisms for coordination and monitoring.



Shaief expressed the organisation's readiness to receive new patients from Gaza.



The attendees discussed the repercussions of the humanitarian and medical crisis in Gaza, emphasising the international community's failure to fully comprehend the reality in Gaza and the ineffectiveness of the temporary ceasefire in improving the humanitarian situation.



They emphasised the need to continue working to alleviate the damage that has occurred, which will require years of humanitarian support.