Non-Jordanian Investors Acquire JD21.1M At ASE, Constituting 19% Of December Trading

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday revealed that the value of shares purchased by non-Jordanian investors in December 2023 amounted to JD21.1 million, representing 19 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them stood at JD7.9 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of December 2023 stood at JD151.1 million, representing 10 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD181.2 million, the ASE said on its website.

Arab investors' purchases during December 2023 amounted to JD20.9 million, comprising 99.3 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases totalled JD0.15 million, constituting 0.7 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians.



Arab investors sales reached JD5.7 million, accounting for 72.6 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD2.2 million, representing 27.4 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

As of the end of December 2023, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on the ASE represented 47.5 per cent of the total market value, with institutional investors, including companies, institutions, and funds, accounting for 35.7 per cent of this ownership.

Arab investors own 32.7 per cent and non-Arab investors own 14.8 per cent. At the sectorial level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.5 per cent, in the services sector was 20.9 per cent and 53.3 per cent in the industrial sector.