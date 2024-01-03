Safadi, UN Coordinator Emphasise Adherence To Human Rights, International Law Principles

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson on Wednesday stressed the importance of committing to implementing principles and concepts of human rights and the international law without selectivity.

During a meeting at the Lower Chamber, they stressed importance of the international community's support for His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to halt the war on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also highlighted the Western bias towards the misleading narrative of the Israeli occupation, which portrays the perpetrator as the victim. He also said that everyone is aware that the acts of the occupation are pure brutality, adding that targeting civilians, children, women, hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches is nothing but a war crime that must be stopped.

Safadi emphasised Jordan's unequivocal rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from all the Palestinian territories, which would be a violation of the international law and international humanitarian law and can lead to

catastrophic effects on the countries in the region.

Ritsema-Anderson said it has become evident that all human beings are unable to enjoy universal human rights on an equal basis, especially given the ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.



The UN official also stressed the importance of supporting His Majesty's efforts to halt the war on Gaza, work towards bringing peace to the region and address the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

She also affirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Jordan's endeavours to achieve its humanitarian and development priorities, as well as strategic goals, particularly in the fields of economy, education, and food security.

Ritsema-Anderson also said that Jordan is a "model" of security and stability in the region, adding that "everyone must support the Kingdom as a fundamental pillar of the region's security."