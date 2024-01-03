Web3mediabreaks IBN To Serve As Official Media Partner For 'Web3 Is A Joke In San Francisco'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN
(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announced its continued collaboration with
Mona Shaikh , a trailblazing comedian, commentator and producer of the acclaimed“Web3 Is A Joke” series. IBN was designated the official media partner for the upcoming“Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco” event, slated to take place at Canopy Jackson Square in San Francisco on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.“Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco,” simultaneously entertaining and educational, will feature a lineup of notable comedians and influential personalities for a lively comedy roast on all things Web3 while offering an ideal platform for networking with like-minded individuals who seek to laugh, learn and connect.
“This event series stands as a groundbreaking platform designed to help educate others about Web3 technologies with a pioneering approach and creative flair,” said Jonathan Keim, director of investor communications for IBN.“We are pleased to continue working with Mona Shaikh and her skilled team as they once again set new standards in the dynamic space of blockchain technology.”
