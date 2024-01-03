Closure Of Girls' Universities Against Country's Interest: Students

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): On the first anniversary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) decision to stop girls from attending universities, students have termed the decision against the interest of the country and urged the reopening of educational institutions.

Last year on this day the IEA announced the closure of girls universities till the next order.

Reacting to one year of the universities closure, girls have termed the decision against the interest of the country and betrayal on the side of girls which comprised half of the society.

She asked the IEA:“I want the doors of all schools and universities opened on the face of girls in the framework of the Islamic Sharia Law, being a Muslim and Afghan student I have no problem with Hijab because it is an order from Allah.”

She said the closure of the doors of education on girls created a lot for problems for girls and families.

Sahar Niazi, fourth year medical student of Kabul Medical University, said due to the closure of girls universities after some years there will be no girl doctor in the country.

She termed education her right and added:“Nobody has the right to deprived them from their basic rights which are given to them by Allah.”

Nabilla, third year student of Stomatology at Khaleb Private University, said:“We wore Hijab during the Republic regime as well because it is ordered by Allah and it is compulsory on girls to wear Hijab, after the regime change we girls also continue being in Hijab, our classrooms and even our lecture days were separated from boys and there was no reason to stop us from education.”

She remained the class topper in three years of her university and said:“If they stop us from learning this will not only threaten us and our families but the progress and development of the country.”

Some experts and religious scholars also termed girls' education their right and added girls like boys have the right to education in the framework of Sharia Law and this right is bestowed to them by Allah almighty.

Religious Scholar Abdul Rahman Safi said getting education is compulsory in Islam on men and women.

Saleh Sadar, a social affairs expert, said Islam allowed girls to get education, but added that their classes should be separated from boys, girls' teachers should be women, more facilities should be provided to girls and the timing of their classes should separate as well.

Government officials could not reached for comments on the issue despite several efforts but earlier they said that this ban was temporary and efforts were underway to address challenges in this regard.

nh

Visits: 49