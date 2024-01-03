BITBEST Smart Contracts Facilitate Lending And Lending, Catering To New Pockets Of The Crypto Asset Market

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the development of blockchain technology and the wide application of digital assets, the crypto asset industry shows a trend of rapid growth. The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, attracting more and more investors and users to participate. : In addition to well-known cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, more and more new digital assets such as stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTS) have emerged, enriching the diversity of the crypto asset market.

DeFi has been an important trend in the crypto asset industry in recent years. Through smart contracts and decentralized platforms, DeFi offers financial services such as lending, trading and wealth management without the need to trust third parties. The growth of DeFi has accelerated the innovation and development of the crypto asset industry. Among them, smart contract matching lending has great importance in the whole market.

Smart contract lending can connect borrowers and lenders directly without the involvement of traditional financial institutions. This model of lending and lending has made the market more liquid and allowed money to flow more efficiently. Traditional financial institutions usually charge high fees to facilitate lending. In a decentralized way, smart contract matching lending reduces intermediate links and fees, and reduces transaction costs. The transaction rules and conditions for borrowing and lending facilitated by smart contracts are automatically executed by smart contracts, ensuring transparency and security of transactions. Borrowers and lenders can ensure the fairness and credibility of transactions through the recording and verification of smart contracts. Matchmaking lending has brought more financial innovation to the crypto asset industry. Through smart contracts, more kinds of lending products and services can be realized to meet the needs of different users and promote the development of the crypto-asset industry.

