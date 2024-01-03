Qatari Plane With Gaza Aid Lands In Al Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft, carrying 37 tonnes of aid, arrived Wednesday in Egypt's Al Arish city. The assistance includes shelter kits and food items provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 58, with a total of 1,814 tonnes of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently experiencing.

