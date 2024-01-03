Five New Falconers Crowned In Haddad, Al Tahadi Challenges Of Marmi 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five falconers were qualified in Group 3 of the 15th Edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting (Marmi 2024) held Tuesday morning.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Than at Sabkhat Marmi Sealine and organized by the Qatari Al Gannas Association, the festival is due to kick off early January until Jan. 27.

The five falconers were crowned pending finals of Haddad challenge tournament which is due to be held on Jan. 26, as contenders will compete in winning two Lexus brand cars. Those who were qualified for Group 3 includes Saeed Abdullah Al Bakhit, Kurdi Talib Al Marri, Al Nasraniya team, Mesaimeer team and Ramz team.

The qualifiers for Haddad Challenge will immediately receive an amount of QR100,000, along with the qualification shield. During the evening period, the Golden team qualified for Group 3 within Haddad challenge tournament and was heretofore registered as the ninth qualifier.

On Tuesday morning, the Al Tala Championship was held for Groups from 6 to 10 with Shaheen Salem Shaheen Al Dosari qualified while the number of qualifiers stopped at three falconers.

Head of Haddad Al Tahadi Committee Ali Sultan Nasser Al Humaidi said the performance of Group 3 was powerful and garnered the attention of the spectators who directly watched the contest, commending the performance of the member of Haddad challenge the falconer and poet Hamad Al Jamila who commented on the contest through FM broadcast of Marmi 2024.

For his part, Chairman of Al Talaa Committee Muhammad bin Mubarak Al Ali affirmed that the organizing committee agreed to delay the launch of the Al Talaa finals on daily basis based on weather conditions, accordingly, he said, the repetition of the contests for Groups 5,8,9 and 10 was announced while a date will be specified for these groups later, affirming that those who were registered as absent in those groups will be exempted from the repetition.

falconers participating in the festival thanked and appreciated Qatari Al Gannas Association for supporting them and for demonstrating its keenness to continue holding festivals and tournaments that promote these heritage sport.

