Threat Of Famine In Gaza Is Increasing Daily

As severe Israeli bombardments continue across the majority of the Gaza Strip, the region's entire population of 2.2 million people has fallen into the“Crisis” category of food insecurity, with more than a quarter of all households or 577,000 people falling into the“Catastrophe” category- the most severe degree of food insecurity.

"We must act now," said Chiarra Saccardi of Action Against Hunger. "Ending conflict is a prerequisite for a meaningful humanitarian response in Gaza, as well as for securing humanitarian access and being able to deliver a massive, multi-sectoral response as soon as possible. We are no longer in the warning phase- we have reached the point of catastrophe."

Photo by Mahmud Hams/ AFP