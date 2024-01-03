Jeffrey Epstein Document Release LIVE Updates: Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson, Other Names Exposed In Records

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jeffrey Epstein document release LIVE Updates: A New York judge began to unseal Wednesday the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes. The initial tranche includes 40 previously undisclosed documents with almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, with the final library of documents expected to name prominent individuals. The complete collection of documents is anticipated to disclose the names of influential figures connected to the case report said that the individuals to be revealed include many Epstein associates who were previously referred to as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former mistress. Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected financier with influence both in the United States and internationally, faced allegations of sexually assaulting young girls. However, his prosecution came to a halt with his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019. Over the years, fabricated lists and manipulated photos of Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial corners of the internet, contributing to speculation about his potential associates. The forthcoming disclosure of names from court documents has reignited this speculative fervor all the LIVE updates on Jeffrey Epstein document release here

