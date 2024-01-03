Jeffrey Epstein Document Release: Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton Among Big Names In Jeffrey Court Files | Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A New York judge has started the process of revealing the identities of individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday evening, the American financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes than 150 individuals listed in the civil court documents were previously made public as having some relationship with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 following his apprehension on federal charges of trafficking in children them are Epstein's victims who provided testimony during his procurer's and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal trial. The documents were submitted about Virginia Giuffre, the victim of Epstein, and her lawsuit against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan Read: Live updates on Jeffrey Epstein document releaseJeffrey Epstein document release: Full list of names1) Prince Andrew: A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Britain's Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents from a civil suit unsealed on Wednesday.2) Glenn Dubin: In her deposition, Giuffre said she had sex with other prominent figures who have previously denied her allegations, including hedge-fund owner Glenn Dubin, former US senator George Mitchell, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.3) Bill Clinton: Throughout the documents, Clinton is mentioned more than fifty times. According to ABC News, his name may be connected to a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser. It's also believed that Clinton was brought up to Maxwell and Giuffre to get Epstein to come clean back in 2016.4) Michael Jackson: A deposition made by Johanna Sjoberg-who Maxwell allegedly hired to have sex acts performed on Epstein-was included in one of the documents. Sjoberg claimed that renowned magician David Copperfield and late musician Michael Jackson were present at Epstein's Palm Beach estate.5) Jean-Luc Brunel: Jean-Luc Brunel is a French modeling agent with close ties to Epstein, who faced charges of raping underage girls before he died in a Paris jail in 2022. Virginia Giuffre was among the women who had accused Brunel of sexual abuse.6) Johanna Sjoberg: Another document stated that Maxwell approached Johanna Sjoberg to engage in sexual acts with Epstein.“Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey? I met Michael Jackson ... at [Epstein's] house in Palm Beach,\" she was asked.7) Stephen Hawking: The renowned scientist has also been mentioned in a“reward” email to Ghislaine Maxwell. He was among the guests at a barbecue conference sponsored by Epstein. Hawking was on the billionaire's private Caribbean island, Little St James, dubbed“the Island of Sin”, according to The Independent.

