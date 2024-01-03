Maldives President Asks India To Respect Democratic Will, Withdraw Military: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizz has asked the Indian government to withdraw the military from the island nation to protect its democracy. According to a report by Times of India, Muizzu said that if India did not withdraw its forces it would amount to disregarding the \"democratic will\" of the Maldivian people and jeopardizing the future of the democracy.\"Maldivian people have a very no to the idea of foreign military personnel being stationed in the Maldives. Right now, it is India that maintains such a presence in the Maldives. To hounour this mandate, I have requested India to return the military personnel,\" the President told TOI.



