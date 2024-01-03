Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE Updates: Odisha Reports 5 Fresh Cases, Active Caseload Stands At 27

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE Updates: The health ministry reported five recent deaths due to COVID-19, along with 602 new cases of the virus on Wednesday current count of active infection cases stands at 4,440. The updated data at 8 am revealed two new fatalities in Kerala, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu Kerala, one of the individuals who passed away was a 66-year-old man with chronic liver disease, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and sepsis. The second deceased was a 79-year-old woman with coronary artery disease and sepsis December 5, 2023, the daily count of Covid cases had reduced to double digits. However, a resurgence occurred due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions all the LIVE updates on COVID-19 here

MENAFN03012024007365015876ID1107682789