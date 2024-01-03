Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh Supports Abhishek Kumar Over Slap Incident, 'Heart Goes Out..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fights are regular in the Bigg Boss 17 house, especially when a love triangle is involved. This season, Isha Malviya has been seen in heated arguments with both her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, and her new boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Abhishek and Samarth have also clashed frequently throughout the season. However, things recently took an unpleasant turn when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were overheard making disparaging statements regarding Abhishek Kumar's mental condition.

Riteish Deshmukh's post

Taking to her X account, Riteish wrote, "Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17"

The incident

The fight began with Isha and Samarth teasing and tormenting Abhishek but concluded with Abhishek slapping Samarth, breaking an important house rule. It all started when Isha Malviya referred to Abhishek as 'Boss ke kehne par chalne Waale' during the nomination job. While Abhishek was telling Isha to stop "poking him" for a fight, Samarth joined Isha, worsening the situation. Soon after, the pair began making disparaging statements regarding Abhishek's mental condition.



When Isha dubbed Abhishek a "mental bhopu," he explained that it was their connection that had made him sick. Isha then drew Abhishek's father into the fight, adding, "Your father and everyone else know you are mad." Abhishek tells Isha that her mother is aware of her actions after first advising her not to pull her parents into their quarrel.

The slap video

Neil Bhatt, who was eliminated last week also revealed that Isha and Abhishek's separation was so terrible that Abhishek had to check into a mental health institution, which Isha frequently used as a taunt to trigger Abhishek. Similarly, Ankit Gupta, Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek's 'Udaariyan' co-star and previous Bigg Boss contestant, backed Abhishek, saying, "Now her true personality is coming out, Isha Malviya, and what a liar she is." She is aware of Abhishek's claustrophobia. Keep going, Abhishek Kumar."