Kerala: Public Prosecutors As Mediators In POCSO Cases? Report Reveals Disturbing Trend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: According to an Intelligence report, it has come to light that the public prosecutors are acting as mediators to settle POCSO cases in state courts. This serious finding was discussed in detail in the ADGP-level meeting called by the Director of General Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The state police chief directed the ADGP in charge of law and order M R Ajith Kumar to look into every case pending before the court.

The intelligence investigation started with a victim's accusation that the public prosecutor of the Neyyattinkara POCSO court had made a settlement offer of Rs 10 lakh. The fact that each district is seeing an increase in POCSO case settlements is a concerning conclusion. Additionally, it is found that sabotage occurs frequently. It turned out that the public prosecutors had persuaded the victim to settle by using middlemen.

A lot of cases are dismissed, allowing the accused to continue making false claims without consequence. At the ADGP level meeting, this important revelation was addressed in extensive detail. The meeting assessed the serious situation in which cases are being overturned when there is no provision for settlement in the POCSO case.

In this case, the DGP gave the ADGP in charge of law and order instructions to thoroughly review all of the cases that were submitted to

the district courts.

The DGP directed the DIGs to study each case separately and appoint special police officers to assist witnesses and victims in monitoring court cases. Following this, the ADGP in charge of law and order directed all the district police chiefs to provide detailed information on POCSO cases collected from the court. There is an increase in the number of settlement cases only within the Thiruvananthapuram district. It was also determined to examine the Thiruvananthapuram cases.