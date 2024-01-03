Green Corridors To Be Created On Roads Leading To Ayodhya On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Jan 4 (IANS) Specially cleared routes, known as green corridors, will be created on the roads leading to Ayodhya from different directions for the convenience of the guests invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple on January 22.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said,“Green corridors will be created on the routes leading to Ayodhya from Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Azamgarh districts to ensure a hassle-free journey for the invitees.”

“The guests travelling through these green corridors must carry invitations, the bar code created by the Ram Temple Trust and photo identity cards,” he added.

Almost 48 hours before the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya and the adjoining places will be under a vast security blanket. Also, restrictions will be imposed on all movements.

All the incoming traffic would be diverted from the borders of the district. Only the permanent residents of Ayodhya will be allowed entry.

The commissioner said all traffic would be diverted from all entry points. However, outstation pilgrims who are having bookings at hotels may be allowed to enter.

The Ayodhya administration has already acquired hotel rooms in large numbers to accommodate security personnel and government functionaries. The commissioner said the arrangements for the stay of guests have been done by the Temple Trust in hotels and tent cities.“Some guests have arranged their own accommodations,” he added.

