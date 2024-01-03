               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. And 11 Allies Issue Warning To Houthis Regarding Red Sea Ship Attacks


1/3/2024 10:06:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The United States and 11 other countries have demanded that Yemen's Houthi rebels stop attacking military and commercial ships in the Red Sea and warned of the consequences, Trend reports.

"We call for an immediate end to the unlawful attacks and the release of the illegally detained ships and crews. The Houthis will be held accountable if they continue to threaten human life, the global economy and the free flow of trade along the region's critical waterways," US, Australia , Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom are mentioned in a joint statement published on the website of the White House.

"Attacks on ships, including commercial ones, using drones, small boats and missiles pose a direct threat to freedom of navigation," the document added.

These events caused a number of groups in the Middle East to intensify their attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria. Yemen's Houthi rebels, in turn, have started firing at ships in the Red Sea.

MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search