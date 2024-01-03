Keros Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or“we”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Keros from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $140.0 million. All of the common stock is being offered by Keros. In addition, Keros has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 8, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 3, 2021 and was effective upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which forms a part of the effective shelf registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on January 3, 2024, and is available on the SEC's website at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC's website or by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at ...; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at ...; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at ...; or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, by telephone at (800) 685-4786, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of blood cells and a number of tissues, including bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing large and small molecules that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050 (elritercept), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with MF. Keros' second product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros' third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends,"“plans,”“potential,” "projects,”“would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros' limited operating history and historical losses; Keros' ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros' dependence on the success of its product candidates, KER-050, KER-012 and KER-065; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros' ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros' dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

