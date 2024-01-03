Top 5 Average Annual Salary Ranking In The Consulting Industry In Japan! /Salesnow DB Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SalesNow Inc. announced the top 5 average annual salary ranking in the consulting industry in Japan for listed companies.

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ◎About the Top 5 Average Annual Salary Ranking in the Consulting Industry in Japan SalesNow DB, one of the largest databases in Japan, has conducted a survey on the average annual income of each company (listed company) in the consulting industry in Japan.Click here to see the results of the surveySurvey SummarySurvey period: November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023Salary data: Annual securities reportsThe SalesNow DB divides each industry category into "main industry" and "sub-industry" categories, and for this survey, the "main industry" was selected for the ranking. SalesNow DB also extracts data based on commercial and real estate registrations, tax office publication data, public gazette articles, information published by government and municipal corporations, and information published on their own websites and SNS. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of all information.Requests for quotation of this dataWhen citing sources for media coverage, please add the following information.Source: SalesNow DB ( )In first place is Dream Incubator. It is a business producing company that supports investment and incubation of venture companies in Japan and abroad. The company is responsible for a variety of services to solve clients' issues, including industry production, business creation support, strategic consulting, M&A, and financial solutions.(Company information: /companies/6010001141902 )In second place is Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. It is a total provider of consulting, IT solutions, and IT infrastructure services. Its area of greatest expertise is finance, and many of the systems it has built function as infrastructure for the financial industry. Various solutions and services are available for a wide range of industries.(Company information: /companies/4010001054032 )In third place is BAYCURRENT CONSULTING. As a comprehensive consulting firm, it seeks solutions to a wide range of corporate issues. Sharing the corporate culture and values unique to Japan and unique to each client, the company provides comprehensive support from strategy formulation to planning and execution support.(Company information: /companies/7010401111553 )In fourth place is Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. It is a one-stop provider of think tank, consulting, and IT services. It provides high value-added services through its comprehensive capabilities that combine the functions of each. Another feature of the company is that it possesses a diverse range of professional human resources.(Company information: /companies/6010001030403 )In fifth place is Yamada Consulting Group. It is a think tank with a high level of expertise in a wide range of fields, and a provider of total solutions in consulting and IT services. It provides comprehensive and flexible support to clients from management strategy formulation to implementation, making it a one-stop partner for addressing business challenges.(Company Information: /companies/8010001136859 )◎About SalesNow DBSalesNow DB is one of the largest databases in Japan, covering information on more than 5 million companies throughout Japan, and inefficient tasks such as manually creating sales lists, collecting company information, and making roller calls still remain in BtoB sales activities. By using SalesNow, which supports sales efficiency based on company data, it is possible to maximize sales efficiency by automating sales approaches such as year-end budget proposals and sales tasks that were previously performed manually.Up-to-date company informationThe information in this database is updated on a daily basis, making it possible to obtain the latest corporate information.Huge databaseBy covering the information of 5.3 million companies throughout Japan, it is possible to search for niche targeting and untapped companies that have not been approached so far.Efficient lead acquisitionBy combining with SalesNow, which supports sales efficiency based on data from 5.3 million companies throughout Japan, it is possible to maximize sales efficiency by extracting companies with a high order angle and automating sales operations.SalesNow DB:

Domu Kumagai

SalesNOw Inc.

+81 80-1838-0723

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter