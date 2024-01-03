               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO To Convene Emergency Meeting In Response To Ukraine's Request


1/3/2024 9:16:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. NATO will hold an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, Trend reports.

Referring to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, the information spread says that the alliance countries supported Kiev's request to hold an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

One of the main topics of discussion at the meeting will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

The date of the meeting has not been specified.

Before that, the adviser to the Ukrainian military leadership, Mykola Beleskov, stated that the failure of the Western allies to provide enough weapons to Kiev leads to the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

