Libest Reveals Cutting-Edge Flexible Batteries For AR Glasses At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ion.jpeg" width="300" height="168" alt="Newly designed flexible Li-ion battery for AR glasses - LiBEST" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Newly designed flexible Li-ion battery for AR glasses - LiBEST

ion.jpeg" width="300" height="216" alt="Newly designed flexible Li-ion battery for AR glasses - LiBEST" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Newly designed flexible Li-ion battery for AR glasses - LiBEST

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Korean lithium-ion battery startup LiBEST Inc., led by CEO Elon Kim, announced plans to debut a new series of flexible batteries, never-before-seen, at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from the 9th to the 12th of this month.Established in 2016, LiBEST stands out as a deep-tech startup capable of research, development, design, manufacturing and quality management of lithium-ion batteries, particularly holding a dominant technological edge and patents in the realm of flexible lithium-ion batteries. In May 2023, they established their first manufacturing plant in South Korea, equipped with Korea's first flexible battery automation manufacturing line. Already twice honored with CES Innovation Awards in 2020 and 2023 for their lithium-ion battery technology, LiBEST has secured a diverse range of flexible battery product lines for metaverse and wearable devices. Additionally, in CES 2024, they plan to unveil products that are more refined and easier to integrate into device designs.At this CES, LiBEST plans to introduce specially crafted flexible batteries tailored for AR glasses. AR glasses, which display large screens in front of users' eyes or create virtual spaces, have seen a surge in new product releases by various companies, following the expansion of the spatial computing era such as Apple's Vision Pro announcement. Yet, there are limitations regarding the product's form factor, which must be wearable akin to regular glasses, avoiding excess weight or size enlargement. Presently, incorporating over 1,000mAh of the conventional lithium-ion batteries is challenging, even leading to the release of AR glasses that operate solely on external power, omitting internal power units.To address these issues, LiBEST's new flexible batteries are designed to maintain a stand-alone function without the need for additional external devices, preserving the comfort of wearing AR glasses.The overall battery shape resembles the arms of glasses, while exhibiting a multi-structured design incorporating various types of batteries in a detailed view. To ensure solidity, the front part of the battery structure, spanning from the folding part of the glasses to the section resting on the ears, follows the structure of standard lithium-ion batteries. Concurrently, it integrates a curved battery structure for the ear-contacting section and employs a flexible battery structure for the area behind the ears, enhancing overall comfort during wear.By incorporating a multi-structured format into a single battery, LiBEST has engineered batteries to occupy more areas within the device space, previously unattainable with conventional batteries. As a result, LiBEST's battery application enables an AR glasses device to accommodate up to 1,500mAh battery capacity - approximately five times that of the Apple Watch series. This capacity is sufficient for high-definition, high-refresh-rate displays essential for a more immersive augmented reality experience.In addition, LiBEST plans to introduce a wide range of products for various comprehensive IT devices, ranging from ultra-compact to mobile-grade. Particularly, this year, a lineup of unconventional flexible batteries departing from conventional forms is expected to attract the attention of many IT device industry professionals attending CES.CEO Elon Kim remarked, 'As the metaverse and wearable market experience substantial growth, devices are becoming more diverse than ever before. This trend has led to a growing focus on developing devices with superior wearability and aesthetically appealing, distinctive designs. Creating such devices requires innovation not only in the devices themselves but also in the components used internally. With the introduction of these new batteries at this exhibition, we hope to set the starting point for that innovation. We anticipate that our new battery forms introduced at CES 2024 will expand the market and serve as another game-changer.'

Alex Ahn (Part Leader)

LiBEST

+82 2-598-1714

...