Iraq Aims For 6M Bpd Oil Production In 5 Years

By John Lee.
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has said that plans are under way to increase oil production, with the aim of achieving a rate of 6 million barrels per day (bpd) within five years.
The statement followed a meeting attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministry, and a number of officials from key companies and departments of the Ministry.
It also emphasised the progress made in capturing associated gas at Iraq's oil fields.
Iraq recently agreed to implement a voluntary reduction of 220,000 bpd from January to March 2024, bringing total oil production from 4.2 million bpd to 4 million bpd
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
