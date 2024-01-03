Iraq Aims For 6M Bpd Oil Production In 5 Years

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has said that plans are under way to increase oil production, with the aim of achieving a rate of 6 million barrels per day (bpd) within five years.

The statement followed a meeting attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministry, and a number of officials from key companies and departments of the Ministry.

It also emphasised the progress made in capturing associated gas at Iraq's oil fields.

Iraq recently agreed to implement a voluntary reduction of 220,000 bpd from January to March 2024, bringing total oil production from 4.2 million bpd to 4 million bpd

(Source: Ministry of Oil)