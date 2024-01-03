Callaway Golf Announces New Paradym Ai Smoke Woods And Irons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new family of Paradym Ai Smoke Drivers, Fairway Woods, Irons, and Hybrids. Designed with extensive player data and a new Ai Smart Face to create sweet spots across the entire face, these clubs are available for pre-sale on January 12, and at retail starting on January 26.

The new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Driver is sweeter from every spot.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Fairway Woods are a breakthrough in performance for the category.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Hybrids are built for maximized distance and tighter dispersion.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Irons are a total revolution in irons performance.

Paradym Ai Smoke Drivers

The Paradym Ai Smoke Drivers represent a quantum leap forward in Callaway's Ai journey, with the most sophisticated face they've ever created from player data and machine learning. The Ai Smart Face optimizes driver performance using swing dynamics from thousands of golfers. By leveraging Ai and Machine Learning, these swing dynamics are used to create over 50,000 virtual face prototypes, optimizing performance for each head shape.



With Ai Smart Face technology, micro deflections are activated upon impact helping to optimize launch and spin on off-center shots. The result is sweet spots not just in the center, but all over the face. The 360° Carbon Chassis has been refined to promote increased weight distribution. By adding an internal titanium support structure, the Carbon Chassis is now 15% lighter. This mass has been redistributed into the head to improve launch conditions and add forgiveness.

Four models are available: Ai Smoke MAX is suited for every level of player with a

forgiving shape and adjustable perimeter weighting for up to 19 yards of shot shape correction. MAX D is

built with high MOI, and a generously stretched profile for players looking for shot shape correction. Triple Diamond is for better players looking for increased workability, and MAX Fast promotes lightweight, easy-to-swing performance.

Paradym Ai Smoke Fairway Woods

The Paradym Ai Smoke Fairway Woods feature Callaway's Ai Smart Face. Every face is designed to optimize launch and spin, creating sweet spots across the entire face. Based on player testing and feedback, the Callaway engineering team focused particularly on improving performance low on the face, where a lot of misses with fairway woods take place.



Their Carbon Chassis has been refined to promote enhanced launch, spin, and increased forgiveness.

And the

Tungsten Speed Cartridge pushes the center of gravity (CG) low and forward for improved launch and distance.

Four models are available: Ai Smoke MAX is the most extensive offering for consistent launch and a neutral ball flight.

MAX D is built with high MOI for players looking for shot shape correction, and Triple Diamond is suited for better players who want more workability. MAX Fast is the lightest weight model, providing a forgiving shape that's easy to launch with draw bias.

Paradym Ai Smoke Hybrids

The hybrids use Ai Smart Face to promote maximum distance with tight dispersion into the green. They feature a shallower profile for high, easy launch while the Tungsten Speed Cartridge creates exceptional distance. A more pronounced sole camber offers enhanced turf interaction, ensuring precise, clean contact.

Three models are available: Ai Smoke features a brand-new contemporary design with a larger profile for amplified forgiveness and instilled confidence at address. Additionally, a more pronounced sole camber offers enhanced turf interaction, ensuring precise, clean contact. Ai Smoke HL is designed to increase distance, improve launch, and tighten dispersion. And the lightweight Max Fast promotes more swing speed and launch.

Paradym Ai Smoke Irons

A total revolution in iron performance from Ai Smart Face. With the Ai Smart Face, these irons promote exceptional distance, tight dispersion into the green, and optimal launch in a modern construction. The new shape consists of longer blade lengths, thinner toplines, and optimized sole widths to create a forgiving, yet streamlined look at address. And an all-new Dynamic Sole Design features a pre-worn leading edge with variable bounce that cuts through the turf with extreme efficiency.

Three models are available in this game-improvement lineup: Ai Smoke is best suited for golfers with average to high swing speeds looking to maximize distance and improve dispersion. Ai Smoke HL is made for higher launch and more spin for players that need those added benefits. And MAX Fast is built to optimize swing speed and increase launch.

Pricing

Driver:

$599.99 ; Fairway Wood; $349.99; Hybrids; $279.99; Irons: Starting at $999.99/Standard 7-piece Set

ABOUT CALLAWAY GOLF

Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer.

For more information, please visit

.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf