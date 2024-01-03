Ukraine Interested In Japan's Anti-Drone Laser Gun Prototypes - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has expressed interest in Japan's anti-drone laser guns that are now at the prototype stage.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Serhii Korsunskyi said this in an interview with Glavcom , Ukrinform reports.

"Japan is developing systems that will be able to protect it. And they really have a pretty strong industry that's engaged in this. Japan has anti-drone laser guns. But they are still experimental samples. We would be interested in them, and we are having discussions to this end. They have electronics and they have nice radars, which would also be of interest to us," the diplomat said.

Korsunskyi added that Japan is already donating demining equipment that is valuable for Ukraine.

The ambassador also explained that the Ukrainian side is trying to convince general public in Japan that providing defense aid to Ukraine is important as certain political forces stand fundamentally opposed to offering such security assistance. "This does not directly concern Ukraine. They are fundamentally against Japan handing over weapons," the ambassador noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda assured Ukrainians in his New Year's address that his country's support for Ukraine in 2024 would remain unwavering.