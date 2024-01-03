               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Presidential Candidate Emerges In The United States


1/3/2024 8:06:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected the necessary number of signatures in Utah to be nominated for the presidency of the United States, Trend reports.

Thus, a new candidate to participate in the 2024 presidential elections in the United States has been determined.

On Jan. 3, Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his plans for the ballot in all 50 states.

Earlier, in an interview with "Fox News", he promised that the "American military empire" will be "dismantled". He also promised to end the "reckless and bellicose" policy aimed at provocations by the PRC and the Russian Federation, as well as cancel most of the US military bases abroad and reduce the number of personnel of the country's armed forces.

MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search