New Presidential Candidate Emerges In The United States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Robert F. Kennedy
Jr. has collected the necessary number of signatures in Utah to be
nominated for the presidency of the United States, Trend reports.
Thus, a new candidate to participate in the 2024 presidential
elections in the United States has been determined.
On Jan. 3, Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his plans for the
ballot in all 50 states.
Earlier, in an interview with "Fox News", he promised that the
"American military empire" will be "dismantled". He also promised
to end the "reckless and bellicose" policy aimed at provocations by
the PRC and the Russian Federation, as well as cancel most of the
US military bases abroad and reduce the number of personnel of the
country's armed forces.
