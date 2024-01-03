Debut Author Strives To Instill Hope And Contentment In A Troubled World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evoking Spiritual Poetry to Encourage and Inspire Others to Overcome Fear and Anxiety Through Faith and Confidence

- Kaleb Thompson

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaleb Thompson, native of North Myrtle Beach, SC, continues to aim towards fulfilling encouragement and inspiration through his spiritual poetry book titled,“Peace in the Midst of the Storm.” Released in December of 2021,“Peace in the Midst of the Storm” was created for the purpose of embracing faith, resilience, and empowerment in an ever-changing world that is filled with negativity. It also signifies how anxiety and fear can greatly sustain mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual strain and discomfort throughout everyday life, which are difficult challenges that Thompson can heavily relate to. Grief and COVID-19 also played a definite role in allowing Thompson to write uplifting poetry in order to provide him the therapy that was much needed to share his personal experiences and meaningful thoughts with the world as a whole. When one reads this book, it can be thoroughly concluded that Thompson writes from a place of authenticity, honesty, vulnerability that helps ease the mind and soothe the soul. To add, Thompson expresses themes of love, family, blame, jealousy, unity, strength, friendship, and forgiveness that provide a pivotal significance for the purpose of the book, which is possessing the confidence and the power to overcome difficult challenges.

“Peace in the Midst of the Storm” also adheres to those who share the Christian faith. With that being said, Thompson often mentions the supernatural essence of God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit in which he highlights how evident his faith and trust within them has enabled him to overcome his own storms through positivity, joy, peace, and happiness. Denouncing negativity of any kind, Thompson urges his readers to value their self-worth and to not be defined by their discouragements by stating,“We were built to heal and elevate from the scars that attempted to permanently damage our sacred temples. We were built to stand firmly, in spite of the obstacles that were repeatedly present. We were built to know that we are enough.” Faith over fear. Confidence over worry. Light over darkness. Overall, Thompson presses for the notion to choose life.

"This book soothes, motivates, strengthens the relationship and admiration to the Christian God, and it also encourages growth, personal growth, through its soft and well-thought words. You can see that the author, Kaleb, is talking from his heart and has passed through some challenging times himself, so these advices are charged with conviction and will lift the reader up in the dire circumstances in life, both through the encouragement of prayer as the reminder that we can take a step back and breath in order to gather our strengths! This is a book that, if you are devoted to God, and are going through some rough times, you should keep it with you at all times. A must read." - Scribble's Worth Book Reviews

With his literary work being composed of poetic and spiritual elements, Thompson has been featured in notable publications including New York Business Now, The US Times, Hustle Weekly, and Stars of Entrepreneurship. In addition,“Peace in the Midst of the Storm” has accumulated distinct awards for literary excellence such as the Feathered Quill Book Awards, Literary Titan Book Award, New York Best Sellers Award, Royal Dragonfly Book Award, the Firebird Book Award, and many more, specializing in the poetry and spirituality categories. In June of 2023, Thompson was able to achieve another feat with his book as it became an Amazon best-seller, an accomplishment that he remains incredibly proud of. Thompson is aware that this life was not promised to be easy for all but he hopes that those who will read his book will be encouraged to know that the ability to concede is never an option.

“Peace in the Storm” is currently available on many online retailers ranging from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million while the audiobook is currently available on Audible and iBooks. Thompson can also be seen sharing inspirational posts on Twitter (@PoeticnChrist) and Instagram (authorkalebthompson). Also, please feel free to visit his website, .

