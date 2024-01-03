Grand Opening Las Vegas Buddhist Temple And Asian Cultural Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We proudly announce the grand opening of the Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Asian Cultural Center January 2024, previously known as the Nevada Buddhist Association. Rising from the ashes of a tragic accidental fire in October 2019 that destroyed the original Temple, the new Temple stands as a testament to resilience, unity, and the enduring spirit of the community it serves.

Established in 1989 by the esteemed Abbess Venerable Hui Kuang under the Humanistic Buddhism teachings of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, the original Temple served as a beacon of spiritual guidance and community service in Nevada for over three decades.

In May 2021, the legacy of the former Temple touched the hearts of philanthropists Mr. Newman Arndt and his husband Mr. Johnathon Arndt. Introduced by devoted Buddhist disciple Mr. Steven Chow to the Abbess Venerable Hui Kuang, Deputy Abbess Venerable Yin Kin, and Director Venerable Man Jing, the Arndts felt a deep-seated calling to contribute to the rebirth of this spiritual haven.

Imbued with a profound sense of purpose, the Las Vegas Buddhist Temple is dedicated to sharing the wisdom of Dharma, echoing the timeless teachings of Sakyamuni Buddha. It is a sanctuary where souls can gather, hearts can find solace, and minds can awaken to the profound truths of Buddhism, enriching lives with the tranquil rhythms of ancient wisdom.

Moved by the Temple's rich history and determined to overcome the financial challenges that hindered its rebuilding, Mr. Newman Arndt and Mr. Johnathon Arndt stepped forward as donors and underwriters, embodying the role of both benefactors and designers of the new Temple. Offering state-of-the-art technology to disseminate the enduring wisdom of Buddhist teachings to a global audience the new Temple will now be able to offer continued education and inspiration to all.



Working closely with Abbess Venerable Hui Kuang, Deputy Abbess Venerable Yin Kin, and Director Venerable Man Jing and development director, Mr. Corey Yanke, Mr. Newman Arndt and Mr. Johnathon Arndt envisioned a grander purpose for the new Temple – the creation of an Asian Cultural Center. This Center would serve as a vibrant bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, collaborating with a harmonious coexistence among diverse cultures, religions, and generations.

Funded generously by Mr. Newman Arndt and his husband Mr. Johnathon Arndt, the Asian Cultural Center will not only continue the tradition of imparting ancient Buddhist teachings and promoting Asian cultural programs, but also emphasize education, philanthropy, and community engagement. Partnering with international universities, the Center aims to offer the younger generation greater access to explore Asian cultures. The educational fund will support scholarship programs, reflecting the Center's commitment to global development.

In the spirit of philanthropy, the Asian Cultural Center will support non-profit organizations worldwide, ranging from orphanages, student scholarships, food banks to animal rescue projects, thus extending its reach beyond local boundaries.

As we step into 2024, we cordially invite you to join us in celebrating the grand opening of the Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Asian Cultural Center. Experience a transformative journey of Buddhist teachings and Asian culture, right in the nexus of Las Vegas, within the sacred sanctuary that has been reborn with renewed vigor, purpose, and unity.

4189 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

