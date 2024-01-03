Safadi, Kuwaiti Envy Talk Cooperation, Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 - (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Wednesday discussed with Kuwaiti ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Rashid Al-Marri, bilateral relations, especially in the parliamentary areas.During the meeting, Safadi offered condolences over death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressing sincere wishes to Kuwait and its dear people under leadership of Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.The two sides stressed the "deep-rooted" relations under leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressing importance of maintaining joint communication and consultation to serve common interests and build on the the two countries' "strong" ties.Safadi said the two countries' positions aim to serve Arab interests and issues, foremost is the Palestinian cause, stressing that Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, will remain a defender of justice of the Palestinian rights.Safdai added that Jordanians stand united in supporting Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.Meanwhile, Kuwaiti envoy said bilateral relations are built on "solid and strong" foundations and are witnessing progress in all fields.The diplomat also praised the King's wise leadership, noting that Jordan is a "stable and safe" country with a "stimulating" investment environment.