Erdoğan Conveys Condolences To Raisi In Phone Call Following Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The official visit
of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Ankara, planned for January
4, has been postponed, Trend reports.
This was stated by the Turkish presidential administration
following telephone conversations between the leaders of the two
countries.
"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation
with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, during which he expressed
condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Kerman.
Erdogan strongly condemned the terrorist attack against civilians
and stated that Turkey is on Iran's side in the fight with
terrorism," the message says.
It notes that Erdogan and Raisi agreed to reschedule the visit.
Previously, the Iranian president planned to visit Turkey at the
end of November, but this visit was also postponed.
