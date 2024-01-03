               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Erdoğan Conveys Condolences To Raisi In Phone Call Following Terrorist Attack


1/3/2024 7:18:25 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The official visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Ankara, planned for January 4, has been postponed, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Turkish presidential administration following telephone conversations between the leaders of the two countries.

"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, during which he expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Kerman. Erdogan strongly condemned the terrorist attack against civilians and stated that Turkey is on Iran's side in the fight with terrorism," the message says.

It notes that Erdogan and Raisi agreed to reschedule the visit. Previously, the Iranian president planned to visit Turkey at the end of November, but this visit was also postponed.

MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search