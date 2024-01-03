               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Act In Iran


1/3/2024 7:18:25 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the terrorist act committed near the cemetery in Kerman province of Iran, Trend reports.

Secretary General António Guterres requested that the culprits be brought to justice as soon as possible.

It should be noted that on the way to the cemetery where General Qasim Soleimani of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was buried, two separate explosions took place. As a result of the explosions, the number of dead has reached 103 people, and the number of injured has reached 211. Due to the terrorist attack, mourning was announced in the country tomorrow.

MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107682575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search