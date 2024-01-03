UN Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Act In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. UN Secretary
General António Guterres condemned the terrorist act committed near
the cemetery in Kerman province of Iran, Trend reports.
Secretary General António Guterres requested that the culprits
be brought to justice as soon as possible.
It should be noted that on the way to the cemetery where General
Qasim Soleimani of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)
was buried, two separate explosions took place. As a result of the
explosions, the number of dead has reached 103 people, and the
number of injured has reached 211. Due to the terrorist attack,
mourning was announced in the country tomorrow.
